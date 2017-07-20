The St. Kitts and Nevis National Olympic Committee (SKNOC) has once again made funding available to ensure that the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) can be represented on the global stage. A grant of USD12,497.55 was given for the purpose of travel and accommodations for two (2) athletes and one (1) official to participate in the 2017 Pan American Under 20 Championships scheduled for July 21st

– 23rd 2017, Trujillo, Peru.

Selected were the following:

Lonzo Wilkinson Sr – Team Leader / Head Coach

Jermaine Francis – Athlete – High Jump

Kizan David – Athlete – Long Jump

The two (2) athletes selected are no strangers to international competition as both performed favorably at the 2017 CARIFTA Games with Francis capturing the National Junior, Senior and CARIFTA Record for the High Jump.

Coach Wilkinson is one (1) of the Federation’s most esteemed coaches based on qualifications and experience. He’s one (1) of five (5) Level V Coaches from St. Kitts and Nevis and the only IAAF Level II Coaches’ Lecturer in the country.

Congratulations and best wishes is extended to the team.