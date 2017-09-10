Relief Efforts Update: St. Thomas Prisoners to Be Evacuated; Supplies Reaching St. John; Be Wary Of ‘GoFundMe’ Accounts

During a press briefing held at Government House, St. Croix on Saturday, Governor Kenneth Mapp gave the following updates relative to Hurricane Irma relief efforts:

FEMA has provided initial relief commodities to isolated St. John by air, as well as meals, water, and roof tarps on St. Thomas, with the assistance of the V.I. National Guard.

V.I. Water and Power Authority has restored water service to St. Thomas.

Inmates in detention on St. Thomas will be relocated off island today, to locations undisclosed due to security concerns.

Evacuation of visitors continues early next week, with anticipated arrival of two ships of the Norwegian Caribbean Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.

Government services resume on St. Croix on Monday, September 11. Schools on St. Croix will open on Tuesday, September 12.

Clients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are eligible for replacement food benefits if without power for 4 hours of more following Hurricane Irma. Others previously ineligible for SNAP benefits may now qualify for food assistance.

FEMA confirms online process to apply for Individual Assistance under the Federal Disaster Declaration. To apply by telephone, call 1-800-621-3362 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST 7 days per week. Applications may be made online here. Governor Mapp announced effort to make possible individual assistance via smartphone to reduce congestion at local offices to be opened.