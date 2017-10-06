Press Release from Government House

His Excellency The Governor General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP today (Friday) received at Government House tow Ambassadors who presented their credentials to him.

Firstly, His Excellency Jesus Sierra Victoria, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Panama to the Organisation of American States (OAS) presented his credentials.

Next, His Excellency Vladimir Eisenbruk of the Czech Republic presented his credentials. He was accompanied by this wife, Mrs. Helena Eisenbruk.

Both Panama and Czech Republic are countries with dynamic economies and their representatives are seeking to strengthen the relationships of their countries with St. Kitts and Nevis.

Both Ambassadors will participate in our postponed 34th Anniversary of Independence Celebrations on 7th, October, 2017. The Ambassador of Panama is based in Washington D.C., U.S.A and the Ambassador of the Czech Republic is based in Havana, Cuba.