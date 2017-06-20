2017 Natta Scholars Awarded at 7th Annual Scholarship Ceremony

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund recognized students exhibiting integrity and scholarly ambition at its 7th Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony on June 19, 2017 at the Tucker-Clarke Primary School. The ceremony began with a moment of silence for Ms Nadia Natta, family member and former teacher at both the Tucker-Clarke and Irish Town Primary Schools, who passed away on December 31, 2016 at age 33.

The Fund presented its annual scholarship award to three young students: 11 year-old Matana Tyson, a future medical doctor, 10 year-old Kzarion Battice, an aspiring mechanic/professional footballer and soon-to-be entrepreneur, 11 year-old Raynic Bartlette.

Scholars were selected based on financial need, community involvement and moral character. Matana is a member of the Brownies, Girls Guides, Shekinah’s Dance Theatre, her church’s worship team and the Under-16 Newtown Girls Football Team and consistently makes the Honour Roll. Kzarion is a member of the Pentecostal Harvest Church and Sunday School group and plays football for the Tucker-Clarke Football Team and the Conaree Under-14 Football Team. Raynic maintains his presence on the Honour Roll, plays cricket and football and is a member of the Anglican Young Peoples Association (AYPA).

The 2017 Natta Scholars were each presented with a trophy and two gift certificates, redeemable at Schools Apex Co-Operative and Laws Bookstore. The scholarship recipients also received a cash award towards the establishment of a Future Planner savings account at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd., which the Bank also will be matching. Other applicants received tokens of appreciation compliments of the William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“Our Fund continues to be impressed by the quality of the students who apply for our scholarships each year,” said Dr Marcus L Natta, Fund Chairman. “Even more heartening is the expansion of our scholarship this year, where we welcomed our first Natta Scholar from the Irish Town Primary School in the person of Mr Raynic Bartlette.”

Mr Diego Spanner, creative director of graphics design company, Vivid! Media + Promo House Inc., was the featured speaker for the scholarship awards ceremony. Mr Spanner delivered an inspiring and poignant address to the young students under the scholarship ceremony’s theme “Big Dreams, Not Half Dreams: The Path to Success.” He encouraged the students not to be discouraged if they get a low grade from time to time but to try their best the next time and keep working to towards their “big dreams.”

Brief remarks were also delivered by Mr Daryll Lloyd, deputy chief education officer, who told the students to always show respect to their teachers, fellow students and parents and to never be deterred when pursuing their dreams.