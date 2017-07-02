21 Athletes selected for 2017 OECS Championships

The St. Kitts & Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) selects a contingent of twenty- one (21) athletes and three (3) officials to represent the federation of St. Kitts & Nevis at the 3rd Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Track and Field Championships. Slated for July 1st – 2nd 2017, St. Georges, Grenada, the meet was revived back in 2014 when hosted by the SKNAAA. It was agreed then that it shall receive the financial backing of the Association of National Olympic Committees of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (ANOECS) at the congress held in Basseterre, St. Kitts; thus our National Representative Team being sponsored by the St. Kitts & Nevis National Olympic Committee (SKNOC).
The team and its officials shall comprise of the following:
Francil Morris – Team Leader / Manager
Stewart Joseph – Head Coach
Llewelyn Pyke – Assistant Coach
Tameka Williams – Female – 100m/200m/4X100m
Shenel Crooke. – Female – 100m / 200m / 4X100m
Reneka Daniel – Female – 400m / 4X100m (sub)
Kristal Liburd – Female – Long Jump / 4X100m
Virgil Hodge – Female – 4X100m
Shanice Elliott – Female – 4X100m
Stavia Lewis – Female – Discus/ Shot put
Jason Rogers – Male – 100m/4X100m
Antione Adams – Male – 100m/4X100m
Lestrod Roland – Male – 200m/400m/ 4X400m / 4×100 (sub)
Warren Hazel – Male – 200m/400m/ 4X400m / 4×100 (sub)
Massi Jeffers – Male – 800m/1500m
Leroy Chapman – Male – 800m X 4X400m
Lejorne Crawford – Male- 110mh
Lloyd Hanley-Byron – Male – 400mh/4X400m
Jahnaza Francis – Male – 400mh/4X400m
Brijesh Lawrence – Male – 4X100m
Hakeem Huggins – Male – 4X100m
Jermaine Francis – Male – High Jump
David Kizan – Male – Long Jump
Adrian Williams – Male – Javelin
The Championships’ winner shall be determined by the team that amasses the most Gold Medals.
This weekend’s championships shall be one of the final opportunities for athletes to attain the qualifying mark for the IAAF World Championship in Athletics, London, England, in August 2017.
The SKNAAA extends congratulations and best wishes to all.