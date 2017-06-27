21 Athletes Selected for 2017 OECS Track and Field Championships

The St. Kitts & Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) selects a contingent of twenty one (21) athletes and three (3) officials to represent the federation of St. Kitts & Nevis at the 3rd Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Track and Field Championships. Slated for July 1 st – 2 nd 2017, St. Georges, Grenada, the meet was revived back in 2014 when hosted by the SKNAAA.

It was agreed then that it shall receive the financial backing of the Association of National Olympic Committees of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (ANOECS) at the congress held in Basseterre, St. Kitts; thus our National Representative Team being sponsored by the St. Kitts & Nevis National Olympic Committee (SKNOC).

The team and its officials shall comprise of the following:

Francil Morris – Team Leader / Manager

Stewart Joseph – Head Coach

Llewelyn Pyke – Assistant Coach

Tameka Williams – Female – 100m / 200m / 4X100m

Shenel Crooke – Female – 100m / 200m / 4X100m

Reneka Daniel – Female – 400m / 4X100m (sub)

Kristal Liburd – Female – Long Jump / 4X100m

Virgil Hodge – Female – 4X100m

Shanice Elliott – Female – 4X100m

Stavia Lewis – Female – Discus / Shot Put

Jason Rogers – Male – 100m / 4X100m

Antione Adams – Male – 100m / 4X100m

Lestrod Roland – Male – 200m / 400m / 4X400m / 4X100m (sub)

Warren Hazel – Male – 200m / 400m / 4X400m / 4X100m (sub)

Massi Jeffers – Male – 800m / 1500m

Leroy Chapman – Male – 800m / 4X400m

Lejorne Crawford – Male – 110mh

Lloyd Hanley-Byron – Male – 400mh / 4X400m

Jahnaza Francis – Male – 400mh / 4X400m

Brijesh Lawrence – Male – 4X100m

Hakeem Huggins – Male – 4X100m

Jermaine Francis – Male – High Jump

Kizan David – Male – Long Jump

Adrian Williams – Male – Javelin

The Championships’ winner shall be determined by the team that amasses the most Gold Medals. This weekend’s championships shall be one of the final opportunities for athletes to attain the qualifying mark for the IAAF World Championships in Athletics, London, England, in August 2017. The SKNAAA extends congratulations and best wishes to all.