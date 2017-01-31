In the featured game of SKNFA’s three-game Saturday night (28th January) Premier League match-ups, 4G Cayon Rockets stamped its authority over the RAMS Village Superstars in a 4 – 1 victory in a football match clearly dominated by the Rockets.
Results Of SKNFA Matches Played Over The Weekend (Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th January, 2017):
Saturday 28th January
Premier League
Warner Park Stadium
Fast Cash SPD United 1 vs. United Old Road Jets 0
(Half Time 0 – 0)
Scoring for Fast Cash SPD United
Sheldon Richards 71st minute
Yellow Cards
Sheldon Richards (SPD) 71st minute
Fernando Williams (SPD) 73rd minute
Delvin Thomas (SPD) 85th minute
Xavier Henry (SPD) 90th minute
* Officials were Tristley Bassue, Kelvin Pemberton, Lenroy Parris & Garfield Virgo
* General Coordinator was Theo Clarke
* Match Commissioner was Esinton Watts
* Referee Assessor was Lloyd Rouse
Match 2
ELCO Limited St. Peters 4 vs. Delta Petroleum Sandy Point 0
(Half Time 3 – 0)
Scoring for ELCO Limited St. Peters
Dionis Stephens struck twice in the 13th & 29th minute
Shaquille Barzey 15th minute
Kyrhon Phillip 63rd minute
* Officials were Tyrone Nisbett, O’Brian Clarke, Austin Bart & Garfield Virgo
* General Coordinator was Dexter Tyrell
* Match Commissioner was Eunice Greenaway
* Referee Assessor was Kendrea Tully
Match 3
Flow 4G Cayon Rockets 4 vs. Rams Village Superstars 1
(Half Time 2 – 1)
Scoring for Flow 4G Cayon Rockets
Melroy Morton struck twice in the 4th & 32nd minute
Carlos Bertie also struck twice in the 60th & 3rd minute of added time in the second half
Scoring for Rams Village Superstars
Kimaree Rogers 12th minute
Yellow Cards
Auston Henry (Village) 46th minute
Kareem Galloway (Cayon) 46th minute
Carlos Bertie (Cayon) 52nd minute
Leroy Hanley (Village) 59th minute
* Officials were Graeme Browne, Ike Inniss, Jason Rouse & Nickolas Rose
* General Coordinator was Marcia Francis
* Match Commissioner was Lawson Archibald
* Referee Assessor was Malcolm Ramsey
Division 1
At Ottleys Playing Field
Davis Construction Lodge Patriots 1 vs. Hard Times 0
(Half Time 0 – 0)
Scoring for Davis Construction Lodge Patriots
Alex Saunders 87th minute
Yellow Cards
Cas Isaac (Lodge) 23rd minute
Aldrin Gumbs (Lodge) 90th minute
Red Card
Tonel Wattley (Lodge) 66th minute
* Officials were Caldon Duncan, Steadroy Techeira & Anandee Richards
At Bath Village Playing Field
St. Thomas/Trinity Strikers 5 vs. Bath United 2
(Half Time 3 – 1)
Scoring for St. Thomas/Trinity Strikers
Tyrone Grant scored a hat trick in the 6th, 19th & 86th minute
Denroy Pemberton 16th minute
Tau Johnson 67th minute
Scoring for Bath United
Akeem Taylor struck twice in the 43rd & 74th minute
Yellow Card
Nicquan Browne (Strikers) 88th minute
* Officials were I-Shana Broadbelt, Jasmine Charles & Saskiya Parris
Atiba Harris U14 League
At Lime Kiln Playing Field
Rams Village Superstars 7 vs. Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs 2
(Half Time 1 – 0)
Scoring for Rams Village Superstars
Tyreek Queeley struck twice in the 20th & 43rd minute
Trevaughn Liburd 39th minute
Jequane Herbert also struck twice in the 53rd & 65th minute
Cori Phillip 62nd minute
Rasheem Thomas 70th minute
Scoring for Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs
Jaheem Nisbett 47th minute
Tai Nisbett 62nd minute
Yellow Card
T’Quan Daley (Village) 46th minute
* Officials were Gerry Clarke & Elisa Claxton
At St. Peters Playing Field
ELCO Limited St. Peters 1 vs. Dieppe Bay Young Stars 0
* Officials were Lejourn Thompson, Rasheem Hopkins & Tiffany Hanley
At St. Pauls Playing Field
* St. Pauls did not have seven (7) Payers to start the game against Cayon
* Officials were Zoend Browne, Delandra Levine & T-sean Francis
At Ottleys Playing Field
* Conaree did not have seven (7) Payers to start the game against SPD United
* Officials were Melissa Michael, Tynetta McCall & Latoya James
Sunday 29th January
Premier League
Warner Park Stadium
Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs 2 vs. S. L. Horsford St. Pauls United 0
(Half Time 0 – 0)
Scoring for Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs
Rovan Wigley struck twice in the 77th & 3rd minute of added time in the second half
Yellow Cards
Kelvin Taylor (St. Pauls) 36th minute
Omar Francis (St. Pauls) 39th minute
Hasani Flemming (Spurs) 64th minute
Thirzen Leader (St. Pauls) 3rd minute of added time in the second half
* Officials were Tristley Bassue, Shakel Campbell, Kenni Martin & Tyrone Nisbett
* General Coordinator was Diane Browne
* Match Commissioner was Kelvin Gerald
Match 2
Winners Circle Newtown United 0 vs. SOL Island Auto Conaree 0
Yellow Card
Shashi Isaac (Newtown) 46th minute
* Officials were Trevester Richards, Mario Parry, Delroy Jeffers & Tristley Bassue
* General Coordinator was Theo Clarke
* Match Commissioner was Steadroy Techeira
* Referee Assessor was Trevor Wallace
Atiba Harris U14 League
At Newtown Playing Field
SKNFA Senior Women’s Select 3 vs. Half Way Tree (Boys) 1
(Half Time 1 – 0)
Scoring for SKNFA Senior Women’s Select
Leranja Wilkinson 19th minute
Tiquanna Liburd 65th minute
Shandor Wilkinson 69th minute
Scoring for Half Way Tree (Boys)
Zahmai Green 60th minute
* Officials were Caldon Duncan & Steadroy Techeira
Winners Circle Newtown United (Boys) 2 vs. SKNFA U20 Female Select 0
(Half Time 0 – 0)
Scoring for Winners Circle Newtown United (Boys)
Savio Weekes 60th minute
Kajee Simmonds 65th minute
* Officials were Kelvin Pemberton, Steadroy Techeira & Dijhron Simmonds
At Molineaux Playing Field
Molineaux 1 vs. St. Thomas/Trinity Strikers 1
(Half Time 1 – 0)
Scoring for Molineaux
Kevon Whattley 10th minute
Scoring for St. Thomas/Trinity Strikers
Zian Drew 60th minute
Yellow Cards
Ronald Williams (Molineaux) 29th minute
Zion Huggins (Molineaux) 49th minute
Rodgenique Hendrickson (Strikers) 62nd minute
* Officials were Gerry Clarke & T’Quan Rogers