5 Confirmed Dead

Melissa Edwards, Senior Journalist |

Hurricane Irma has claimed the lives of five persons in the BVI, Governor Gus Jaspert confirmed this evening, September 9.

Governor Jaspert in a audio statement, said that they are still struggling to get communication in and out of the BVI, but are now in a better position in terms of relief coordination.

“There have been a lot of devastation, a lot of infrastructure has been damaged; and we have confirmed 5 fatalities as a result of the hurricane,” he said.

“The things that I have, with the Premier (Hon. Dr. D. Orlando Smith), been able to get done, is to get the response centre functioning and able to coordinate relief and supply efforts. International assistance has arrived; so the UK has a ship here, RFA Mounts Bay,” he said.

“We have also got marines here deployed, who are assisting us. We are starting to get over the issues that we need to… Relief supplies are also being delivered to our Sister Islands.”Read More..http://www.bviplatinum.com/news.php?articleId=27881