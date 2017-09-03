A Call to Prayer For Those Threatened By Hurricane Irma.

Psalm 46:1 “God is our refuge and strength,a very present help in trouble.”

The national Christian associations and councils on both St Kitts and Nevis are issuing a CALL

TO PRAYER for those in the path of Hurricane Irma. This is a dangerous storm that can cause severe damage to property and threaten lives.

The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is among the countries being threatened by this storm.

As a people of God, our first inclination in times of struggle and strife should be to fix our eyes not on the disaster itself, but on the God who promises His steady presence throughout it.

Prayer is our best and surest remedy. The national Church organisations therefore issue this Call To Prayer for all churches, institutions, families and individuals. Let us pray for the safety of our nation. Let us ask the God of our life, whose presence sustains us in every circumstance, to reorient our hearts and fill our minds with the truth of His promises. Through prayer, let us open our hearts to hope and faith in God.

The Church community wishes to encourage members of general public to follow the important hurricane preparedness tips from NEMA and take precautions before, during, and after the storm. The public is also encouraged to listen to the information and advise from local Met Office, NEMA and other relevant authorities.

In our continued prayer effort, the general public is invited to tune into Dominion Radio for a Special Prayer Session on Monday 04th September, 2017 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Join pastors and intercessors in prayer for our nation.

The St Kitts Christian Council The Nevis Christian Council

The St Kitts Evangelical Association The Nevis Evangelical Association

In collaboration with the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs et al