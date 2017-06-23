A walk down memory lane

Gingerland, Nevis — Now what can these two gentlemen be talking about?

Premier Vance Amory and Mr. Howard Newton were seen involved in this intense conversation.

The occasion was the 100th birthday of Miss Eileen Smithen, who both men claimed as a relative.

You would think that they would have been talking about how wonderful the service of thanksgiving was, but a little bird in the bush informed me that the two gentleman were reminiscing about their years of representing Nevis as prolific opening batsmen.

Yes both men opened the innings for the Nevis Cricket team, way back then.