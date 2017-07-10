Aguilleira, spinners hand West Indies first win

Sri Lanka paid a hefty price for letting West Indies off the hook from a vulnerable position as their quest for a first win in this Women’s World Cup continued. Having looked on course to restrict West Indies to well under 200, they allowed their opponents to mount a late recovery through Merissa Aguilleira, who top scored with an unbeaten 46. It meant West Indies batted out their 50 overs for the first time in this tournament and put up 229, a total that proved 47 too many for Sri Lanka on a Derby surface that got considerably slower as the game progressed.

Summarized scores: West Indies women 229 for 9 (Aguilleira 46*, Dottin 38, Sripali Weerakkoddy 3-38, Kanchana 2-50) beat Sri Lanka women 182 (Siriwardene 33, Anisa 3-39, Daley 2-30) by 47 runs