All five National Heroes to be honoured on National Heroes’ Day, says PM Harris

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 15, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has advised the general public that the 2017 National Heroes Day observance will honour all of the five National Heroes.

“This Saturday the 16th of September, which is a public holiday, is the annual National Heroes Day ceremony at our historic National Heroes’ Park,” said Prime Minister Harris. “The National Heroes Day observance will begin promptly at 8:00 am. We will honour all five of the nation’s most illustrious sons of our soil for their remarkable legacy and their lasting impact on our national development.”

Dr Harris made the announcement on Thursday September 14 at a press briefing held at the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters on Church Street, where issues discussed included post-Hurricane Irma damage assessment as well as the status of activities on the 34th Independence Anniversary calendar.

He advised that following disruptions caused by Hurricane Irma, and in quick succession by the threat of Hurricane Jose, celebratory events previously publicised on this years’ Independence 34th Anniversary calendar had to be curtailed. He used the press briefing to update the nation on the independence celebrations.

“I am convinced that on this forthcoming Independence Day, Tuesday September 19, 2017 we as one Nation, this great Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis ought to sing our magnificent National Anthem a little more lustily particularly that line and I quote, ‘With God in all our struggles, St. Kitts and Nevis be, A Nation bound together, With a common destiny’,” sentimentally observed the Prime Minister.

Present at the head table during the press briefing were Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, Senior Minister and Premier of Nevis the Hon Vance Amory, Minister of Agriculture, Housing and Lands the Hon Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Infrastructure the Hon Ian Patches Liburd, and Minister of Health the Hon Senator Wendy Phipps.

Others in attendance included Cabinet Secretary Mrs Josephine Huggins, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Mr Osmond Petty, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Mr Andrew Skerritt, and Ambassador His Excellency Michael Powell.

Prime Minister Harris commented that Tuesday’s (September 12) successful National Service of Prayer and Thanksgiving to God held concurrently at the Wesley Methodist Church in Basseterre and the Charlestown Methodist Church in Nevis, had served as a reminder of an inter-twined destiny that is held together and preserved by the Divine power of God’s protective care.

Hundreds of Kittitians and Nevisians, noted Dr Harris, attended church in Basseterre and in Charlestown where they gave thanks in praise and worship for St. Kitts and Nevis having being spared from the extreme ravages of Hurricane Irma a catastrophic dangerous category five hurricane that affected the Federation.

“We do therefore have a lot to be thankful for as we go about celebrating our independence,” said the Honourable Prime Minister. “Yet in light of the considerable disruptions caused by Hurricane Irma, followed in quick succession by the threat of Hurricane Jose, it became apparent that we ought to curtail some of the celebratory events previously publicised on our Independence 34th Anniversary calendar.”

Advising of the remaining state-sponsored activities still on the 34th Independence Anniversary calendar, Prime Minister Harris extended an invitation to all to attend the Independence State Service which will take place at the Charlestown Methodist Church at 5:00 pm.

The general public was advised that there would be no transportation cost to be borne by anyone wishing to travel from St. Kitts as the Caribe Queen would depart St. Kitts at 3:00 pm and the Mark Twain would depart at 3:30 pm all headed for Charlestown.

“We urge everyone journeying to Nevis to be on time,” said Dr Harris. “Please note that the ferries will return to St. Kitts after the state service. In other words we have put in place two boats to ferry those interested of moving to and from the service to be their respective destinations that is from Basseterre to Charlestown, and Charlestown back to Basseterre at the end of the state service.”

The general public was reminded that Monday the 18th of September will be a normal working day.

“Tuesday, September 19, however, will be a public holiday in commemoration of our 34th anniversary of our independence,” said Dr Harris. “The Independence Day Parade at Warner Park is scheduled to start at 8:00 am and this will be followed by the toast at Camp Springfield which should start at about 10:00 am.”

The Independence Cocktail reception, advised the Prime Minister, would be held under the distinguished patronage of His Excellency the Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, at Government House starting at 7:00 pm.

“On behalf of the Cabinet, and His Excellency our Governor General, I invite all to attend these commemorative events as we celebrate our nation’s 34th anniversary of independence,” concluded Prime Minister Harris. “We do so with humility and gratitude for God’s blessings to date.”