All Set for Start of Primary School Football League for This Coming Friday

Local coach, Kimbell Ward, who is a FIFA referee, confirmed last week that everything is pretty much in place for the commencement of the annual Primary school Football league.

Sadly, for yet another year, the league failed to attract a sponsor, as has been the case in the last six years.

Ward used the opportunity to ask business places and individuals to come on board and assist the youngsters by sponsoring teams, individual players, or the entire league.

“Even if you can only sponsor an individual player a pair of boots or something,” he stressed.

The league will commence this coming Friday -20th of October and all participating 8 teams will square off at the ET Willett Park. There will be no official opening ceremony but there will be a closing/presentation ceremony.

Matches will be played every Friday afternoon, until the league concludes, starting at 2 pm and all teams will play against each other, utilizing two fields at the same time. Therefore, two matches will be ongoing at the same time.

Ward indicated that this will give most of the parents and siblings a chance to witness the youngsters in action, after school or work on Friday afternoons.

A privilege they do not normally enjoy when the matches are played during the week.

The eight participating teams that have been zoned are as follows:

ZONE A

Ivor Walters primary; Elizabeth Pemberton Primary; Maude Cross Preparatory and Joycelyn Liburd Primary

ZONE B

St. Thomas’ Primary; Charlestown Primary; Nevis Academy and VOJN Primary

The tournament is a collaborative effort of the Education and Sports Departments and Ward is expecting friendly but fierce rivalry, as all teams are eagerly anticipating seizing the coveted trophy.

There will also be trophies for some of the outstanding players of the league.

Last year’s champions is the Ivor Walters Primary School.