Ambassador Condor to Host Independence Reception in Celebration of Independence 34

On Tuesday, September 19th 2017, His Excellency Sam T. Condor, Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, will host an Independence Reception in honor of the nation’s 34th Anniversary of Independence.

An open invitation has been extended by Ambassador Condor for nationals to attend the Reception with a view to be part of sharing in the celebration of the nation’s Independence journey.

The Ambassador also hopes to be joined by other Permanent Representatives at Tuesday’s Reception and looks forward to a spirited engagement with nationals.

The opportunity to meet and greet nationals is the highlight of the event under this year’s Independence theme titled, “Youth, Vision, Integrity – Securing Our Nation’s Prosperity.”

While the event serves as a forum to bring nationals together, Ambassador Condor envisions another opportunity to embrace the Federation’s youth at home and abroad, as they are the drivers of change for generations to come.

Tuesday’s Independence Reception will be the second such event hosted by Ambassador Condor since the commencement of his tenure as Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations.

Nationals in the Diaspora are encouraged to join in the Independence Anniversary celebrations at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday September 19, 2017.

To assist in catering for the event, nationals are further encouraged to R.S.V.P. by close of business on Monday September 18, 2017.

The Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations is located at:

414 East 75th Street, Suite 5

New York , NY 10021

Happy Independence 34 to ALL nationals of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis!