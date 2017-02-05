Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 04, 2017 (SKNIS): His Excellency Ambassador Sydney Osborne has declared that the Team Unity Administration’s philosophy is to be ethical while in office and to set an example for others to follow.

Appearing on the radio programme “Working For You,” on February 1, Ambassador Osborne stated that politicians at all times need to tell the truth.

“Tell the truth. Regardless of what the situation is, you need to tell the truth because you are vying for a position in the country where you are a leader,” the Ambassador said.

He said that politicians who lie have to keep lying to cover up the previous lies told. He put forward that politicians refrain from commenting on issues they cannot provide a full response to.

“You must always tell the truth, but there are some things because of the sensitivity in nature, you will not be able to say. The truth be told then is that I can’t speak about that particular issue. Don’t dance around (the truth),” he said.

He referred to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, refraining from speaking on a particular matter, which he most likely had the facts on.

“He knew the facts of the matter but it wasn’t for him to say. So at least he was upfront and truthful in saying that he couldn’t speak on the matter and that is what we have to do,” Ambassador Osborne said.

Additionally, Ambassador Osborne stressed that while the public would clamor for Integrity in Public Life Legislation to be enacted as promised in the Manifesto of Team Unity, he is of the view that politicians should exercise integrity in private life as well.

Integrity in Public Life Legislation can be construed that those in public life are not people of integrity and so it becomes important to legislate, Ambassador Osborne said. However, he said that persons in public life and private life must be honourable persons even without legislation.

