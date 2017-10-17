CricketSports

Annual Keith Arthurton T20 tournament bowls off.

The now annual Keith Arthurton T-20 tournament, bowled off on Saturday 14th October in St. Kitts.

Three matches were played between Saturday and Sunday, despite inclement weather conditions. Sandy Point, Pennyless All stars and Young guns, all won one game apiece.

Sandy Point v Lions

 

Summarized scores: Sandy Point- 110 for 8 in 18 overs: Kwame Challenger 28; Greg Stanley 27

Kareem Kelly 3 for 25; Shawn Morrison 2 for 24; Marshall, Patrick and Hobson 1 wicket each

Lions Cricket club-80 all out in 15.5 overs: Glenston Patrick 25; extras 20

Dilyn Liddie 4 for 16; Kabris Warner 2 for 24; Shane Jeffers 1 for 10

Sandy Point Cricket Club Won By 30 runs

Man of the match-Dilyn Liddie

 

Game two

Newtown v Young Guns

Newtown 82 all out in 17 overs: Charles Morton 19; Kevin Hanley 15

Young Guns won by 18 runs on the DWL method

 

 

Game three

Sandy Point v Pennyless All stars

Summarized scores: All stars 103 for 5 in 15 overs: Tonito Willet 42; Saeed Williams 14; Wasim Mintos 13

Shaquan Pemberton 2 for 13; Jeffers, Eddy and Liddie 1 wicket each

Sandy Point 85 for 7 in 15 overs: Rashid Eddy 34; Kwame Challenger 16

Malik Wallace 3 for 19; Akito Willet 2 for 7; Tonito Willet and Wasim Mintos 1 wicket each

All stars won by 18 runs

Tonito Willet –man of the match


Game 4,5 and 6 next weekend will play at the Edger Gilbert Cricket Complex
Sat  @1PM          Molineaux/ Cayon vs Empire Sports Club
Sunday  @10AM    Haynes Smith vs Penny Less All Star

Sunday  @2PM      Molineaux/ Cayon vs Young Guns

