Annual Keith Arthurton T20 tournament bowls off.

The now annual Keith Arthurton T-20 tournament, bowled off on Saturday 14th October in St. Kitts.

Three matches were played between Saturday and Sunday, despite inclement weather conditions. Sandy Point, Pennyless All stars and Young guns, all won one game apiece.

Sandy Point v Lions Summarized scores: Sandy Point- 110 for 8 in 18 overs: Kwame Challenger 28; Greg Stanley 27 Kareem Kelly 3 for 25; Shawn Morrison 2 for 24; Marshall, Patrick and Hobson 1 wicket each Lions Cricket club-80 all out in 15.5 overs: Glenston Patrick 25; extras 20 Dilyn Liddie 4 for 16; Kabris Warner 2 for 24; Shane Jeffers 1 for 10 Sandy Point Cricket Club Won By 30 runs Man of the match-Dilyn Liddie Game two Newtown v Young Guns Newtown 82 all out in 17 overs: Charles Morton 19; Kevin Hanley 15 Young Guns won by 18 runs on the DWL method

Game three

Sandy Point v Pennyless All stars

Summarized scores: All stars 103 for 5 in 15 overs: Tonito Willet 42; Saeed Williams 14; Wasim Mintos 13

Shaquan Pemberton 2 for 13; Jeffers, Eddy and Liddie 1 wicket each

Sandy Point 85 for 7 in 15 overs: Rashid Eddy 34; Kwame Challenger 16

Malik Wallace 3 for 19; Akito Willet 2 for 7; Tonito Willet and Wasim Mintos 1 wicket each

All stars won by 18 runs

Tonito Willet –man of the match



Game 4,5 and 6 next weekend will play at the Edger Gilbert Cricket Complex

Sat @1PM Molineaux/ Cayon vs Empire Sports Club

Sunday @10AM Haynes Smith vs Penny Less All Star

Sunday @2PM Molineaux/ Cayon vs Young Guns