Annual Keith Arthurton T20 tournament bowls off.

The now annual Keith Arthurton T-20 tournament, bowled off on Saturday 14th October in St. Kitts.
Three matches were played between Saturday and Sunday, despite inclement weather conditions. Sandy Point, Pennyless All stars and Young guns, all won one game apiece.
|Sandy Point v Lions
Summarized scores: Sandy Point- 110 for 8 in 18 overs: Kwame Challenger 28; Greg Stanley 27
Kareem Kelly 3 for 25; Shawn Morrison 2 for 24; Marshall, Patrick and Hobson 1 wicket each
Lions Cricket club-80 all out in 15.5 overs: Glenston Patrick 25; extras 20
Dilyn Liddie 4 for 16; Kabris Warner 2 for 24; Shane Jeffers 1 for 10
Sandy Point Cricket Club Won By 30 runs
Man of the match-Dilyn Liddie
Game two
Newtown v Young Guns
Newtown 82 all out in 17 overs: Charles Morton 19; Kevin Hanley 15
Young Guns won by 18 runs on the DWL method
Game three
Sandy Point v Pennyless All stars
Summarized scores: All stars 103 for 5 in 15 overs: Tonito Willet 42; Saeed Williams 14; Wasim Mintos 13
Shaquan Pemberton 2 for 13; Jeffers, Eddy and Liddie 1 wicket each
Sandy Point 85 for 7 in 15 overs: Rashid Eddy 34; Kwame Challenger 16
Malik Wallace 3 for 19; Akito Willet 2 for 7; Tonito Willet and Wasim Mintos 1 wicket each
All stars won by 18 runs
Tonito Willet –man of the match
Game 4,5 and 6 next weekend will play at the Edger Gilbert Cricket Complex
Sat @1PM Molineaux/ Cayon vs Empire Sports Club
Sunday @10AM Haynes Smith vs Penny Less All Star
Sunday @2PM Molineaux/ Cayon vs Young Guns