Annual Walk by Pink Lily Cancer Care Set for This Weekend

Charlestown-Nevis-The annual Pink Lily Cancer Care walk is set for this coming Saturday-21st October 2017.

CEO of the Pink Lily Cancer Care Foundation, Mrs. Lea Parris-Cambridge, indicated on Monday, that the walk will commence at Chicken Stone, in Gingerland, at 6 am.

The walkers will proceed along the island’s main road and walk to Pinney’s Beach where the activity will culminate with a nourishing breakfast.

Prior to the event, there will be two big registration days at the Memorial Square in Charlestown.

The first is set for today Wednesday 18th October and the other will be held at the same venue on Friday 20th October, starting at 10 am on both days.

Registration fee is only $50.00 for adults and $45.00 for children and will get the participants a t-shirt; a lovely bandana, a sumptuous breakfast and information pamphlets.

Mrs. Parris- Cambridge is urging as many persons as possible to sign up for and participate in the walk, as they will not only receive well needed exercise but help to contribute to a worthy cause in the process.