Another Firearm Removed From Our Communities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 4, 2017 (RSCNPF): A concerned citizen assisted the police in removing another firearm and rounds of ammunition from the streets.

This brings the total of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017 to Thirty- Nine (39).

The Gingerland police were approached by a resident who presented them with a rifle which was in pieces, including a number of rounds and ammunition. The firearm and ammunitions were taken into custody, The resident was shown gratitude for their understanding in keeping our communities safe.

Superintendent, Trevor Mills, Divisional Officer for the Island of Nevis stated, “The Island has seen a number of your persons, mainly males, being killed by the use of firearms, which have instil a high level of uneasiness among many residents. People like this resident are hard to find, and we in the division, and the force as a whole are very happy your assistance.”

He further encouraged every citizen and resident to continue to support the Royal ST. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in its endeavours to make the Federation to be among the safest countries around the world, to live, do business, and enjoy leisure time with family and friends. He said, “ If you see something, Say something,” by contacting the nearest police, or report the matter through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS), or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.