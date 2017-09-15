Another tropical depression forms far from Florida; second system lurking

Brett ClarksonContact Reporter

Sun Sentinel

Keep an eye on these two.

As Tropical Storm Jose continues to circle in the Atlantic, posing minimal threat to land, a pair of rough-weather patches off the African coast, one now a tropical depression, are just two more indications that while Irma might be over, hurricane season is not.

“The peak of the hurricane season is mid-August through late October, and conditions remain favorable across the Atlantic basin for systems to form and strengthen,” said National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen.Read More…http://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/weather/fl-reg-tropics-september-14-story.html