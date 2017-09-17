Antigua & Barbuda Under Hurricane Watch

Antigua and Barbuda is now under a hurricane watch as weather officials keep an eye on Tropical Storm Maria.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 52.6 West. Maria is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h).

A slower west-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days.