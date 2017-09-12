Antigua PM pulls his pocket to assist Barbuda

Prime minister Gaston Browne says he has instructed his bankers to make available the sum of EC$100,000 (Bds$74,000) from his personal savings account to assist with the rehabilitation of storm-battered Barbuda.

And while expressing confidence that at least three million US dollars could be raised from domestic sources, Browne today made an impassioned appeal to every Antiguan from the floor of parliament to also pledge monies, “even if it is a 100 dollars”, to the rebuilding effort.

“I expect every Antiguan and Barbudan to step up to the plate. I also want to say here that all of the individuals who collect government rent I want them to contribute at least one month’s rent to the recovery efforts,” Browne said during a special sitting of parliament.

“As parliamentarians I expect each and every one of us to step up to the plate,” he added, while calling on the commercial banks and other businesses operating in St John’s to contribute as well.

"There are wealthy people in this country who can contribute," the prime minister said, adding "I know we can't legislate it, but we are demanding it".