Antigua Relief Vessel to Deliver Critical Emergency Supplies to Dominica

Statement from the Antigua & Barbuda Marine Association

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 — Our friends in Dominica were hit by Hurricane Maria on Monday evening. The category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale ripped across the island and has literally devastated Dominica with electricity and communication systems down and expected to remain this way for weeks to come.

The Marine community, through the Antigua and Barbuda Marine Association, is working with Ondeck which is preparing its Farr 65 Spirit of Juno to head to Dominica late on Thursday evening to deliver much needed aid.

Anyone who wishes to donate can drop items at Falmouth Harbour Marina between 8.30am and 4pm on any weekday, or at the Ondeck offices on Dockyard Drive, Antigua within the before mentioned hours. The team expects to return several times over the coming weeks with additional supplies.

Initial requirements as stated by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit are:

Water

Medical Supplies

Bedding

Tarpaulins/shelter

Dry and tinned food

There will be room for a maximum of 6 people who would like to get to Dominica to assist with the relief efforts. Please contact Ondeck on the below numbers if are interested in accompanying the team.

For those wishing to donate money, the Government of Dominica has set up an official funding site: www.dominicarelief.org