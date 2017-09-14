Architect explains best roofing to withstand strong hurricanes

As the Government of Antigua and Barbuda look forward to re building Barbuda, the focus is on rebuilding structures that can withstand the strongest hurricane.

Ninety percent of the buildings in Barbuda was completely destroyed when Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, pummelled everything in sight rendering the island uninhabitable.

Speaking at a special session of Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the devastation has created an opportunity for Barbuda to be rebuilt in a green and sustainable fashion.

He also noted that the buildings have to be built to withstand strong storms like Irma and suggested that the new buildings will have concrete roofs.