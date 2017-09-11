Comments made by two Florida residents calling Caribbean homes ‘cardboard’ and implying that the buildings were destroyed because they were of shoddy construction caused a Caribbean architect to respond.

Marc Simmans, who has since hidden his Facebook account from the public, made a post slamming Caribbean houses.Read More..http://www.looptt.com/content/architect-responds-after-floridians-call-caribbean-houses-cardboard Read More..http://www.looptt.com/content/architect-responds-after-floridians-call-caribbean-houses-cardboard