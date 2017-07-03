Arkansas nightclub shooting rapper in ‘unrelated’ arrest

A rapper who was performing at the Arkansas nightclub where 25 people were shot has been arrested on unrelated charges, US police say.

Gunfire was exchanged during a concert at the Power Ultra Lounge nightclub in Little Rock early on Saturday.

Ricky Hampton, known by his stage name Finese 2 Tymes, was detained by police early on Sunday.Read More…http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-40474117