Director Troy Mills (right) makes a point to Lesroy Williams, the Host of "Working for You."

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 12, 2017 (SKNIS): Persons in the creative industry are being encouraged to start the New Year on the right note, by registering with the St. Kitts-Nevis Creative Industry Registry (SKNCIR) so as to capitalize on a number of available opportunities.

Director in the Department of Culture, Troy Mills, spoke about this on Wednesday (January 11) on the 2017 season debut of the government’s radio and television programme “Working for You.” He explained that the SKNCIR is a database which features persons offering cultural services in St. Kitts and Nevis in areas such as culinary, literary, visual and performing arts. Persons offering professional services in advertising/marketing, barbering, sound production, and book publishing to name a few, are also eligible.

The official website, skncir.govt.kn, lists several advantages for registration, including access to technical assistance and skills development workshops; networking and job opportunities; promotion on the Department of Culture’s social pages; and guidance about building a career in the arts.

Pictures, bios, contact information and other relevant data of registered persons are all featured online and is used by event organisers to help guide the selection of artists to entertain or showcase their skills, or for professionals to carry out specific tasks.

“There are a lot of benefits,” Mr. Mills said, pointing to duty free concessions as an example. Registrants who import materials or equipment to use in their trade can apply for exemption from government fees. The process of obtaining a CARICOM Skills Certificate for persons who are not university graduates, will also be simplified once they are a member of the SKNCIR. The certificate will allow them to travel to another CARICOM-member state to ply their trade without a work permit.

“Once you are not registered with us, you cannot get a skills certificate,” Director Mills stated, adding that appearances at national events will also be near to impossible for the unregistered individual. “We will argue the point that you should not be considered to perform at the [St. Kitts] Music Festival and you should not be considered to compete in National Carnival because you are not registered with the Department of Culture and our SKNCIR.”

Interested individuals are encouraged to register at www.skncir.govt.kn/signup. Additional information is available by visiting the Department of Culture on Victoria Road or via telephone 467-1396, 668-2055, 765-1100.