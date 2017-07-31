Mr. Warren Hazel is the sole athlete selected to represent the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA) at the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World Championships, London, England, August 4th – 13th 2017.

Warren is selected to run the 400m as he has been making waves in this event for the past five (5) years. His performance has been improving steadily year after year thus securing him the National Junior, National Senior and National Indoor Records for the Federation of St. Kitts-Nevis.

As recent as seven (7) days ago, he once again shattered his own National Record at the Blue Marlins Track and Field Classics, Nassau, Bahamas. His participation at this meet was made available through a sponsorship grant presented to the SKNAAA by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture in the Federal Government of St. Kitts-Nevis.

Now a sophomore at the University of Southern Illinois (Carbondale), his most recent accolades include the following:

Broke National Outdoor and Indoor Record 5 times in 2017.

2016 and 2017 Missouri Conference Champion in the 400m.

Two -time ‘All American’.

Semi-Finalist at 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) National Championships in the 400m.

Ranked 12th Place in the NCAA for the Men’s 400m in 2017.

2016 and 2017 Champion at the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Track and Field Championships in the 400m. He’s also the Championships’ record holder.

Warren shall be accompanied to London by his childhood coach and club president (S.L. Horsfords Pace Setters Track Club) Mr. Lonzo Wilkinson.

P.O BOX 932

BASSETERRE

KITTS

WEST INDIES

Tel: (869 466 9424

Fax (869) 465 8284

Email: sknaaa@sisterisles.kn

sknaaa@hotmail.com

Website: www.sknaaa.com

SKNAAA President Mr. Glenville Jeffers shall also be traveling to London to represent his association as the 1stDelegate for the 51st IAAF Congress, August 1st – 2nd 2017.

A budget of USD 3, 301.16 was approved to facilitate travel, accommodation and other expenses for the championships.

Congratulations are extended to Warren as he makes his debut at the World Championships.