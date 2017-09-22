Attempted Robbery Resulted Into Pursuit by Police and Shots Fired

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 19, 2017 (RSCNPF): Police Officers responded to a report of attempted robbery and the taking of the victim’s vehicle on the evening of Monday 18 September 2017.

A male reported that while about to use the National Bank ATM along the Frigate Bay Road, he was approached by two armed masked assailants. The victim locked himself into the unit and the assailants fled the scene in his vehicle, PA4095. The police responded to the report and a pursuit ensued which ended at New Road.

During the pursuit the assailants fired at the pursuing police, and the police returned fire subsequently the vehicle collided into an oncoming vehicle. The assailants alighted the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Technicians of the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and collected items of evidential value including; one (1) 9mm pistol and several matching rounds of ammunition.

Two (2) persons are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation. Investigation into the matter continues.

Commissioner Ian Queeley stated that these persons who have taken this course of action, have done so against the state and all efforts will be made to bring these perpetrators to justice. He therefore encouraged every law abiding citizens to resist these types of criminality, and crime in general. The Commissioner added, “I encourage our citizens to join with us, to come forward and share any information you may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone. Together we will make a difference.”