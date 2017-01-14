A Special Marine Statement is in Effect for Antigua and Barbuda, the Leeward islands and the British Virgin Islands for the Period Friday, 13 January to Monday, 16 January 2017.

High surf/sea-bather warning is in effect.

Breaking waves: Increasing up to 3.6 metres or 12 feet.

Coastal flooding: High tides combine with onshore winds and swells action will result in coastal flooding and beach erosion, mainly around high tides.

Locations (to be) affected: Mainly northern and eastern facing beaches.

Timing: High risk of rip currents and high surfs through Monday. High risk of coastal flooding through Monday.

Impacts: Strong currents that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; beach erosion and sea water over low lying road ways near the coast possible. High surfs can knock spectators off of exposed rocks and jetties.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: A high surf warning means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Beach-goers should avoid the waters, especially those on the northern and eastern side of the islands.

Please continue to stay calm as you monitor the bulletins and forecasts issued by Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services