Australia dual citizenship saga: Politicians to learn fate

Australia’s deputy prime minister and six other politicians will soon learn if they were wrongly elected because they held dual citizenship.

The High Court of Australia is due to hand down the verdict at 14:15 local time (03:15 GMT) on Friday.

The decision will clarify the definition of rules prohibiting dual citizens from standing for office.

If Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce is ruled ineligible, it could threaten the government’s one-seat majority.

In that event, Mr Joyce, who renounced New Zealand citizenship in August, has pledged to re-contest his lower house seat in a probable by-election.

Who are Australia’s dual citizen MPs?

Is citizenship row risk to Australian PM?

How the saga befell an immigrant nation

The other six politicians – Fiona Nash, Matt Canavan, Malcolm Roberts, Nick Xenophon, Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam – were elected to the Senate.

Read More..http://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-41771840