AVEC Role in Administering Technical and Vocational Training to Be Discussed on Tomorrow’s working for You Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 17, 2017 (SKNIS): The Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) has been an important player in the delivery of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). On tomorrow’s (October 18) Working for You programme, find out how its role in this area becomes even more instrumental with the planned changes to how TVET is administered.

AVEC is a progressive post-secondary institution providing vocational and professional-level education and training for the development of skills and positive attitudes that are marketable in the world of work.

The special guests on tomorrow’s programme will be AVEC Director, Clyde Christopher and Counselor, Tracy Wattley. They will also discuss programmes offered and how to enroll, as well as address some of the myths that still exist about the institution.

Working for You is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm