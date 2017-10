British Airways flight 2157 landed safely at VC Bird International (ANU) at 1:50pm Sunday despite concern that something was amiss with the landing gear.

The flight, from London Gatwick, was on its descent to Antigua when the pilot noticed an indication that there was a problem with the nosegear tires.Read More…http://antiguanewsroom.com/news/ba-plane-lands-safely-after-scare/