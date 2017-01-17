(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-On the afternoon of Friday, January 13, 2017, the Bank of Nevis held a small but significant ceremony at the Bank’s headquarters.

The event was conducted in order to donate awards to the best CAPE and CSEC student on the island of Nevis. The best CAPE student was Mr. Orian Stapleton while Rol-J Williams came out ahead of his peers for CSEC.

General Manager at the Bank of Nevis Ltd, Mr. Everette Martin stated that they were very pleased that this year they could make such contributions. He indicated that both students were deserving of what was awarded to them due to their hard work and diligence. Martin pointed out, that the Bank of Nevis has been associated with Mr. Williams for a number of years ever since he won the Tourism Youth Congress. He noted that they were extremely proud that he has continued to excel. Martin also congratulated Mr. Stapleton for the excellent work he had done.

A presentation was also made to the Nevis Sixth Form Literary and Debating Society. Martin pointed out, that the Bank of Nevis Ltd has made a contribution on a yearly basis whether it is for traveling overseas or the hosting of the competition.

The General Manager stated that it is also a personal interest for him because he was once a member of the very first Literary Debating Society being a debater himself. In closing, he said that the Bank of Nevis Ltd will continue to provide assistance to the Nevis Sixth Form Literary and Debating Society.

Marketing Officer at the Bank of Nevis Ltd, Mr. Pheon Jones, also gave some brief remarks. He indicated that the Bank of Nevis will continue to be supportive of such worthy causes and events on the island. Jones pointed out that the Bank will continue its support of other community events such as Culturama and the Tourism Youth Congress as well as sporting activities.