Bank of Nevis Ltd holds 100% Car Loan Promotion

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS) A loan promotion event is currently being held by the Bank of Nevis Ltd, in front of the Bank’s Headquarters on Main Street, Charlestown Nevis.

Marketing Officer at the Bank of Nevis Ltd, Mr. Pheon Jones indicated that the Bank is offering 100% financing on all brand new vehicles. He noted that customers will have up to seven years to repay those loans. Jones further stated, that the vehicles were on display in order to give customers a realistic feel of the vehicles.

He pointed out, that after they would have gotten a feel of the vehicles, they can go upstairs and speak to one of the loan officers and complete the paperwork in the process. Jones noted that the purpose of the promotion, was to show customers how they intend to improve their quality of life, through the Bank of Nevis Ltd.

The vehicles on display are a Toyota jeep and a Toyota car compliments of TDC. Mr. Tony Nisbett and Mr. Trevor Gill are currently assisting with the promotion. Both men are employees of TDC.

The promotion will run until the end of December 2017 for new vehicles only.