Barbados Pride Holds First Day Honours Versus Leewards Hurricanes

Round five of the regional Cricket season, commenced on Thursday 7th December.

At Warner Park, Barbados Pride is engaging home team, leeward Islands hurricanes and took first day honours after batting stodgily all day.

They ended the day on a comfortable 174 for 2, on the back of a half century by Captain Shamarh Brookes and he was well supported by another half a ton, unbeaten, by Shayne Mosely.

Captain Rahkeem Cornwall collected the two wickets to fall, as the Hurricanes bowlers, generally toiled without much success.

Summarized scores: Barbados Pride: 174 for 2: Shamarh Brookes 79; Shayne Moseley 70*

Rahkeem Cornwall 2 for 58