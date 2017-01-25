A man of the match performance by Kraigg Brathwaite set Barbados Pride on the road to a winning target versus the Guyana Jaguars, in the second match of the WICB super 50 series for 2017.

Brathwaite shared a major partnership with Jonathan Carter who scored freely to get to 75, while the more sedate Brathwaite anchored the innings at the other end.

When the Guyana Jaguars batted, it was obvious that their batting fire power was woefully depleted, minus Shiv Chanderpaul and Barnwell, due to injury.

Captain Leon Johnson bravely fought a stout resistance but his half a ton was far from enough.

The Jaguars catapulted to 157, with Nurse and Benn getting four wickets each and Captain Jason Holder getting the other two.

Summarized scores: Barbados 302 for 7: Kraigg Bratwaithe101; Jonathan Carter 75

Permaul 2 for 56; Bishoo 2 for 65

Guyana 157 all out: Leon Johnson 55; Fudadin 18

Benn 4 for 35; Nurse 4 for 42; Holder 2 for 15

Barbados won by 145 runs