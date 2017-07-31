Barbados’ Under 19’s Whip Leewards Under 19’s

By:Curtis Morton

The Barbados under 19 team comprehensively took care of their Leewards counterparts within two days of their three day encounter, as part of the ongoing WICB regional under 19 tournament.

The match which commenced on Friday 28th July, was played at the Edgar Guilbert Sporting complex and fittingly, due to the fact that the news was received that same day, of the passing of the former St.Kitts and Leewards all-rounder, Edgar Guilbert, the cricketers and officials, joined in the observance of a minute’s silence, in honour of the talented cricketer.

Barbados won the toss and elected to send the home team in to bat.

The Leewards were off to a steady start and the first wicket did not fall until they were 36.

Another solid partnership, saw them to 80 before the fall of the second wicket but enter Camarie Boyce.

The spin bowler wreaked havoc in the Leewards middle order, to singlehandedly rout them for 130.

Barbados in response took first innings lead by 53 runs and then to the dismay of the home fans, routed the Leewards for a second time, this time for a mere 65 runs, giving the Bajans a paltry victory target of 13 runs.

The Leewards showed that they still had some fight left however and led by speedster Kian Pemberton, took three crucial wickets before the target was overhauled.

Summarized scores: Leewards: 130 all out-Uri Smith 28; Kadeem Henry 28; Jamie Cornelius 25

Camarie Boyce 8 for 22 from 14 overs

Barbados: 183 all out: Marc Cyrus 39; Kilano Brathwaite 27; Shem Watson 26

Jerome Thomas 4 for 28; Kian Pemberton 2 for 38; Kadeem Henry 2 for 15

Leewards: 65 all out–Dimitri Adams 20; Zawandi White 18

Dante Niles 5 for 16; Camarie Boyce 2 for 12; Shavon Brookes 2 for 23

Barbados 14 for 3: Kilano Brathwaite 6*

Kian Pemberton 2 for 3; Jerome Thomas 1 for 10

Barbados winning by 7 wickets

Other matches played:

Guyana v Trinidad & Tobago

Guyana 257 all out

T&T 128 all out

Guyana 118 for 2

Match drawn

Jamaica under 19 v Windwards under 19

Windwards 338 all out

Jamaica 353 all out

Windwards 249 for 4

Match drawn