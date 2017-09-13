Barbuda Clean-Up To Commence In Three Weeks

Cleanup on Barbuda will commence in three weeks, according to the country’s prime minister.

Gaston Browne, addressing hundreds of Barbudans and other stakeholders during a consultation last night at the American University of Antigua (AUA) campus on the way forward for the island, said heavy duty equipment will be shipped to the sister island to commence the clean-up exercise in preparation for the island’s rebuilding.

The island's infrastructure was destroyed by Hurricane Irma last week, and it was declared uninhabitable.