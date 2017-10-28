Barnaby Joyce: Australia deputy PM disqualified from office

Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce and four other politicians were wrongly elected because they held dual citizenship, a court has ruled.

The High Court of Australia decision means three of the politicians, including Mr Joyce, are disqualified from office. The others quit in July.

Australia’s constitution prohibits dual citizens from being elected.

Mr Joyce’s exit puts pressure on the government, which only had a one-seat majority when he was in office.

He could return through a by-election.Read More….http://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-41772372