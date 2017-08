By:Curtis Morton

The Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (NABA) has released the names of the players who will represent Nevis, in the upcoming Leeward Islands Basketball tournament, to be held shortly, in Antigua:

Nevis U19 National Team

Kendell Fahie

Stevenson Providence

Hassan Harvey

Shaphan Chapman

Chavez Archibald

Ronel Archibald

Zaykeese Smith

Tyreek Freeman

Azaan Liburd

Shaquille Parry

Quanmba Hendrickson

Thabiti Abrams

Matthew Harding & Karvin Mongo Smith (Coaches)