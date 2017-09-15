Members of all Basketball teams and clubs on Nevis, are being cordially invited to a referees’ clinic, to be hosted on Saturday 23rd September.

The letter sent out to all teams and clubs, by President of the Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (NABA), Miss Wanda Parry, reads as follows:

“To all Basketball Clubs

Nevis

Dear Sir/Madame,

Through Basketball, “We Fight Crime” is the motto of the Nevis Amateur Basketball Association theme, under which the association will be hosting a referee clinic on a tentative date of September 23rd 2017 at the Sports department upstairs Reliable Motors starting at 4:00pm.

It is therefore in the aforementioned that we invite members of all the clubs to join in this effort in making this clinic possible by sending at least one person to represent your club in becoming a referee or any other persons who are interested in the above.

Please contact any one on the basketball executive of your interest or if you know of anyone who is interested in this clinic.

Thanks in advance for your kind co-operation.

Yours respectively,

Schakima (Wanda) Parry’