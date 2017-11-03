By:Curtis Morton

Action in the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league, continued on Thursday evening 2nd of November.

Bronx Crisis engaged CG Rebels in an even contest, right up to the early stages of the third quarter.

However, the experienced CG Rebels pulled away in the latter part of the third quarter and never looked back.

Final score: CG Rebels 59 Bronx Crisis 53

First quarter tied 17

Second quarter CG Rebels 11 Bronx Crisis 6

Third quarter. C G Rebels 19 Bronx crisis 10

Fourth quarter Bronx Crisis 20

C G Rebels 12

Half time score 28 to 23 in favor of C G Rebels

C G Rebels 59 points

Royden Browne 18 points 20 rebounds 4 assist 3 of 5 free throws made 7 turnoves

Jenerson France 21 points 9 rebounds 3 assists 4 steals 2b/s 5 of 8 free throws made 5 turnovers

Donford Wilkinson. 12 points 13 rebounds 1assist 1b/s 4 turnovers

Jermie Jeffers 6 points 1rebound 1assist 6 steals 3 turnovers

Bronx crisis 53 points

Cheslyn Hutton 17 points 12 rebounds 9 steals 5 of 13 free throws made 9 turnovers

Kelvin Bramble 13 points 7 rebounds 1assist 5 steals 6b/s 2 of 6 free throws made 2 turnovers

Kevin Franklin 10 points 13 rebounds 2 steals 1b/s 2 of 2 free throws made

Lenroy Parris 13 points 8 rebounds 1assist 4 turnovers

Upcoming event

Referees’ Clinic Saturday 4th November 4:00 pm Church Ground hard court

Next games Saturday 6:30 pm Ole Skool vs. Eagles

7:45 pm Dynasty Ballers vs. Bronx crisis

Sunday 5th November 6:00 pm C G Rebels vs. C G Massive

7:45 pm Ole Skool vs. Dynasty Ballers