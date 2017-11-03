By:Curtis Morton
Action in the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league, continued on Thursday evening 2nd of November.
Bronx Crisis engaged CG Rebels in an even contest, right up to the early stages of the third quarter.
However, the experienced CG Rebels pulled away in the latter part of the third quarter and never looked back.
Final score: CG Rebels 59 Bronx Crisis 53
First quarter tied 17
Second quarter CG Rebels 11 Bronx Crisis 6
Third quarter. C G Rebels 19 Bronx crisis 10
Fourth quarter Bronx Crisis 20
C G Rebels 12
Half time score 28 to 23 in favor of C G Rebels
C G Rebels 59 points
Royden Browne 18 points 20 rebounds 4 assist 3 of 5 free throws made 7 turnoves
Jenerson France 21 points 9 rebounds 3 assists 4 steals 2b/s 5 of 8 free throws made 5 turnovers
Donford Wilkinson. 12 points 13 rebounds 1assist 1b/s 4 turnovers
Jermie Jeffers 6 points 1rebound 1assist 6 steals 3 turnovers
Bronx crisis 53 points
Cheslyn Hutton 17 points 12 rebounds 9 steals 5 of 13 free throws made 9 turnovers
Kelvin Bramble 13 points 7 rebounds 1assist 5 steals 6b/s 2 of 6 free throws made 2 turnovers
Kevin Franklin 10 points 13 rebounds 2 steals 1b/s 2 of 2 free throws made
Lenroy Parris 13 points 8 rebounds 1assist 4 turnovers
Upcoming event
Referees’ Clinic Saturday 4th November 4:00 pm Church Ground hard court
Next games Saturday 6:30 pm Ole Skool vs. Eagles
7:45 pm Dynasty Ballers vs. Bronx crisis
Sunday 5th November 6:00 pm C G Rebels vs. C G Massive
7:45 pm Ole Skool vs. Dynasty Ballers