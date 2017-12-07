The High Schools Basketball championship on Nevis, will start shortly.

The announcement was made by Mr. Kelvin Bramble, Sports Officer within the Department of Sports.

In a brief ceremony, held at the office of the Communications Unit, within the Ministry of Social Development, on Wednesday, Bramble indicated that the tournament will be played between the two government operated Secondary schools–Charlestown Secondary and Gingerland Secondary.

It will be a best of three competition and the games will be played on the 8th; 11th and 13th of December, with the games all starting at 3.30 pm.

He noted that the competition between the two schools had gone dormant for the last two years and it is now being revived with the intention of developing the skills of the players, on and off the court, right through their secondary school years and into college.

The captains of the two teams, along with members of their teams were also present and a coin toss was conducted in order to determine which team will have home court advantage for the first game and for the finals.

Gingerland Secondary won the coin toss and Coach Evroy Liburd stated that with the home court advantage, his team’s supporters can come out and celebrate with his team, as they will be ‘taking this one.’

Coach of the Charlestown Secondary School’s team, Jeffrey Lewis, stated that his team will be winning the first two games and “call it George” but urged the supporters of both teams to come out in their numbers, as the young players are role models for their schoolmates and ought to be encouraged.

Captain of the Charlestown Secondary team, Stevenson Providence confidently stated, “GSS will stand no chance against us and we taking it home” and the GSS captain, Tariq Freeman, not backing down an inch, pointed out that “definitely, Gingerland will win this.”

They all joined in asking the general public to come out in their numbers to witness what promises to be some really exciting and competitive games.