Basketball Clinic Set for Today

By:Curtis Morton

Local Basketball coach, Jeffrey Lewis, has informed that a Basketball clinic will be held today Wednesday 11th October.

The clinic will be held at the Grell Hull –Stevens Netball complex and is set to commence at 4 pm.

The main facilitator will be USA based Basketball coach, John Secezia and he will be ably assisted by Wendell Pemberton out of St. Kitts, along with Jeffrey Lewis.

According to Lewis, Basketballers of all ages are invited but the coaches will also be scouting for talent, so he is especially inviting the talented teen aged basketballers to show up, as there is a possibility for openings for scholarships.