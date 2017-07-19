Bayern Munich Takes Honours in Diamond League Futsal Tournament

By:Curtis Morton

The Sports department on Nevis organized a Football tournament on Saturday 15th July, 2017 at the Brown hill Hard Court.

The tournament was mainly an initiative of Sports officers Aljay Newton, Kezron Archibald, Kerisha Powell and Siana Leader.

It was dubbed the ‘Diamond League’ and featured some of the top young Footballers on the island.

Some seven teams participated with each team featuring four players at any given time:

Bayern Munich(Orange)

Barcelona(Maroon)

Manchester United(Red)

Real Madrid(Green)

Chelsea(Blue)

Manchester City(Light Blue)

Juventus(Yellow)

After the preliminary rounds were completed, the game for third (3rd) and fourth (4th) positions was played between Chelsea and Manchester United. Chelsea won the game 1 nil.

The goal was scored by Xolan Govia.

Then came the grand finals between the first (1st) and second (2nd) placed teams, which was played between Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Bayern Munich won the game 1 goal to nil.

The goal was scored by Zaykeese Smith.

Individual Awards

MVP- Zaykeese Smith

Most Goals- Xolan Govia (8 goals)

Aljay Newton Award Most Discipline- Tiquan Bartlette