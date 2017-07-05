BELIZE-COURT- Court rules that soca artiste ruptured a man’s bladder – ordered to pay for damages

BELMOPAN, Belize, Jul. 4, CMC – A court in Belize has ordered soca artiste Destra Garcia to pay just over US$8,000 after the court found that she personally injured a man – Fernando Oliva, while gyrating on him at a concert September 2015.

Oliva filed a civil claim against Destra, claiming that she jumped on him, and ruptured his bladder as she performed at “The Carnival Overload” concert.

Oliva claimed he was called on stage to dance with Destra, following the dance, a video showed him lying ground.

The court was told that Destra then said, "If you's bad boy, I will treat you bad! Treat him bad?"