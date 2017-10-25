Beulah Seventh Day Adventist Church Honours Two Community Stalwarts

Charlestown-Nevis-The Beulah Seventh Day Adventist church was the venue for a very significant presentation, on Saturday 21st October.

On this day, the church celebrated what is referred to as their ‘Community Guest’ Day’.

On such days, members invite their friends and family members to the church service, to share in the joys of worshiping God.

Two special presentations were also made to two outstanding community members. One was made to community activist, Ms. Christiana Cozier, who it was noted ‘ finds boys and young men wherever she can and moulds, mentors and train them to be productive citizens. With a thriving gang population what better way to keep these young minds occupied and focused. We are sure that the parents are extremely grateful for this initiative. We love and appreciate you Christine and pray that the Lord will continue to direct your path.’ Her award read:

‘Presented to

Christiana Cozier Smith

For her Interest in and Dedication to the Boys Mentorship Program in the St. James Community

By

Beulah SDA Church

Community Services Department’

The other award was presented to popular Radio host and manager of Von radio, Evered ‘Webbo’ Herbert and it was stated of him: “What can we say about Webbo that has not been said? We don’t have the time to heap on him the accolades that he deserves but suffice to say that this gentleman is an ambassador for good. We have all heard the comments on the radio about how the country feels about him so I won’t repeat, but allow me to say that our hurricane experience would have been a lot worse if his calming voice was not there. He is a strong proponent of people helping people and with his favorite expression “work with me” he encourages us to be better citizens. May God’s richest blessings continue to rain on you. Join me please in celebrating and recognizing Webbo with this award”. The award reads:-

‘Presented to

Evered “Webbo” Herbert

In Recognition of, and Appreciation for, Overwhelming Service to

St. Kitts-Nevis and the International Community

By

Beulah SDA Church’

Community Services Department’

Both awardees thanked the church for the kind gesture and vowed to continue in their commitment to serve the community.

Some of the other highlights of the day included a puppet show presentation by the David brothers, which stressed on being neighborly and helping others, with a focus on the good Samaritan story.

Ms. Christiana Cozier, came with nineteen members of her boys’ club and they made an interesting skit presentation about the club and its activities and demonstrated how to tie a tie.

Also in attendance was the men’s group of St. James’ who focused on health issues and assistance to the seniors.

Some of the seniors of St. James’ were also present, along with a contingent of prisoners and officers from the nearby Russell’s Rest facility.

The program was well coordinated by Mr. Anthony Brazier and his team of community service leaders.