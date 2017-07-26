Big Bash Cricket Set For Hardtimes This Weekend

By:Curtis Morton

Chief coordinator of Cricket at the Hard times playing field in Gingerland, Michael ‘Wise’ Herbert, has indicated that exciting Cricket action returns to the Hard times field this coming Sunday-30th July.

This is not the regular Hard times league but according to Herbert, it is all in an effort to create good, clean family fun and to keep the community actively engaged.

There will be two matches. Match one begins at 2 pm between a select team from St.Kitts and one from Nevis. The team from St. Kitts is being coordinated by Dr. Richardson.

This match will be played with the regular wind ball and will have a unique blend of players. Each team will feature: One minister of government; 3 players over 50; 3 players under 50; 2 females; 2 players under 20.

It is expected that Premier Vance Amory will be included in the Nevis team.

The second match will be played immediately after the first and will feature a Jah Bass team, featuring returning nationals, versus the Best Buy team.

The two winning teams will receive cash prizes complements of sponsors: Hope Merchant; Strong joint-GERO and Stedroy Maynard.

Mem’s Pizzeria will also sponsor two lunches and Unique car wash is throwing in one month of service to one of the players.

During the break between matches, there will also be a bowl off, during which members of the crowd will be able to win special prizes.

There will be water sports for the children, music food and drink.

The young masquerades will also be on hand, as part of their fund raising effort for their upcoming trip to the UK.

The general public is cordially invited to this afternoon of fun and excitement.