The action was fast and furious at the Jocelyn Primary School on Friday 27th January, as the school children participated in the annual cross country relay.

Quite a handful of spectators showed up to witness the event as the athletes from grades 3 to 6 covered the route from just above the Gingerland Police Station, through Hard times, making a left turn above the former disco and down Rawlins’ road, through Market Shop and back to the school.

The Blue house team, dominated both female and male races with Red and Green sharing the spotlight for second spot.

Overall results:

Girls

1st Blue house-7:17:93

2nd Green 7:36:69

3rd Red 8:06:00

Boys

1st Blue 7:17:78

2nd Red

3rd Green