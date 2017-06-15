Body of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon found still clothed in BHS uniform, brother taken into custody

Story by Erasmus Williams

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 15th 2017 – The body of missing 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon, still clothed in her BHS uniform, has been found in a shallow grave in the Buckley’s mountain area.

Although full details are yet to be disclosed, well informed sources say the brother of Leanna has been picked up by police following the discovery. He had been held for questioning multiple times and released.

According to a source the body was wrapped and partly decomposed, leading investigators to believe that she was held captive during the past one month and days while missing.

The BHS student was last seen on May 8th. She was born on September 8th 1999.